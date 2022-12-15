Letter: With gun carry, schools will need escape doors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Well, folks, Hawaii is now a legal gun-carrying state, which brings up again, more than once before, safety at our schools. Read more

We better start thinking now about outfitting every classroom with simple outer-wall escape doors, so as to give our students a chance to flee to safety. If we do not act now, it will be too late.

Brad Sang

Kailua

