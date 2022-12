Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than the thousands of state workers were listening intently to Gov. Josh Green’s announcement of two extra days off, the Fridays before Christmas and New Year’s Day. County employees likely have an ear out for any changes in their schedules, too. Read more

More than the thousands of state workers were listening intently to Gov. Josh Green’s announcement of two extra days off, the Fridays before Christmas and New Year’s Day. County employees likely have an ear out for any changes in their schedules, too.

Honolulu officials were to meet today with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and some expect this issue to come up. There’s public interest as well, judging by online comments on the news story, though most folks are probably absorbed in their own holiday agendas.