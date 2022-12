Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii employees and retirees donated $557,577 to Aloha United Way to cap off the 2022 Live Kokua Giving Campaign. Read more

Bank of Hawaii employees and retirees donated $557,577 to Aloha United Way to cap off the 2022 Live Kokua Giving Campaign.

The bank’s biggest employee-giving event, which ran from Oct. 11 to Monday, raised funds for a range of nonprofits, including more than 300 partnered with Aloha United Way. Since its launch in 2010, employees have raised more than $7.5 million for nonprofits across the state and the West Pacific. Bankoh’s overall community giving in 2022 exceeded $3.3 million.

Bankoh Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho presented a check Tuesday evening to Aloha United Way President and CEO John Fink in front of nearly 600 employees at the bank’s main branch in downtown Honolulu during the 11th annual Bankoh Tree Lighting Celebration.