The parent company of First Hawaiian Bank announced Wednesday it has appointed James M. Moses as vice chairman and chief financial officer of holding company First Hawaiian Inc. and the bank, effective Jan. 3.

“Jamie brings more than 20 years of diverse banking experience to the team,” First Hawaiian Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said in a statement. “His track record of driving financial growth in complex organizations makes him a great fit for First Hawaiian. We look forward to integrating his expertise into our ongoing initiatives. I want to thank Ralph Mesick for serving as our interim CFO and effectively guiding us through this transition period.”

Moses joins the company from First Bank in St. Louis, where he served as executive vice president and CFO. His previous experience includes serving as EVP and CFO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, and senior vice president-manager, asset liability management at Webster Bank. During his career, Moses has been credited with developing, maintaining and executing regional and product specific pricing strategies for a multibillion-­dollar interest-bearing deposit portfolio, and has been instrumental in guiding large-scale technology enhancements.