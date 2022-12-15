Kokua Line: Can we reduce risk of shark bite?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: We’ve been to Hawaii many times and never worried about seeing sharks, but two incidents in a week have our attention. Please remind us and others of the safety tips.

Answer: The state’s Division of Aquatic Resources shares the following recommendations, for visitors and residents alike:

>> “Swim, surf, or dive with other people, and don’t move too far away from assistance.”

>> “Stay out of the water at dawn, dusk, and night, when some species of sharks may move inshore to feed. But be aware that tiger sharks are known to bite people at all times of the day.”

>> “Do not enter the water if you have open wounds or are bleeding in any way. Sharks can detect blood and body fluids in extremely small concentrations.”

>> “Avoid murky waters, harbor entrances, and areas near stream mouths (especially after heavy rains), channels, or steep drop-offs. These types of waters are known to be frequented by sharks.”

>> “Do not wear high-contrast clothing or shiny jewelry. Sharks see contrast very well.”

>> “Refrain from excessive splashing; keep pets, which swim erratically, out of the water. Sharks are known to be attracted to such activity.”

>> “Do not enter the water if sharks are known to be present, and leave the water quickly and calmly if one is sighted. Do not provoke or harass a shark, even a small one.”

>> “If fish or turtles start to behave erratically, leave the water. Be alert to the presence of dolphins, as they are prey for some large sharks.”

>> “Remove speared fish from the water or tow them a safe distance behind you. Do not swim near people fishing or spearfishing. Stay away from dead animals in the water.”

>> “Swim or surf at beaches patrolled by lifeguards, and follow their advice.”

DAR urges people to keep shark encounters in perspective, emphasizing that the risk of being bitten is extremely low. It generally refers to incidents as shark bites, not shark attacks, and urges the media and general public to do the same.

“When a dog bites a person, it’s usually called a dog ‘bite.’ When a shark bites a person, it’s usually called a shark ‘attack.’ If a dog bites someone repeatedly or viciously, it’s referred to as an attack. The same logic should be applied to sharks,” DAR’s website says. “In most cases, sharks do not bite people repeatedly or viciously, but because sharks, especially big sharks, have powerful jaw muscles and very sharp teeth, any bite can cause considerable damage to human tissues. Still, it is more accurate to refer to such incidents as ‘shark bites,’ rather than ‘shark attacks.’ There are obvious cases where the term ‘shark attack’ might be appropriate; but such cases are extremely rare.”

DAR lists 150 shark incidents in Hawaiian waters from June 13, 1995, through Oct. 25, 2022, six of which were fatal. Numerous incidents resulted in no injury, as the shark bit the person’s surfboard, swim fin or other personal equipment, but not their body. You can read the list at 808ne.ws/sharkinc.

The list doesn’t include the two most recent incidents (the apparent death of a snorkeler off Kihei last Thursday and the injury of a swimmer off Hawaii island’s Anaehoomalu Bay on Tuesday) because DAR completes its own investigations before updating the list.

Q: What’s the “mail by” date for Christmas cards to the mainland?

A: Dec. 17 for first-class and priority mail and Dec. 21 for express mail, according to the U.S. Postal Service, which emphasizes that these are suggested mailing dates, not hard deadlines. For Christmas mail to be delivered within Hawaii, the suggested dates are Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, respectively.

Q: Are the red-light cameras on 24/7?

A: Yes. The Red-Light Safety Camera program operates around the clock and in any kind of weather, according to the state Department of Transportation. Tickets are being issued at two Honolulu intersections, with eight more to be added.

