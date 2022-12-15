comscore More data needed on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
Hawaii News

More data needed on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dayna Schultz, of the anti-violence organization Pouhana O Na Wahine, spoke Wednesday at the state Capitol and urged people to talk about issues highlighted in the Holoi a nalo Wahine ‘Oiwi report. “Do not be afraid to speak of it — because silence continues the shame,” Schultz said.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Makanalani Gomes, of AF3IRM, a feminist and decolonization organization, held a fist in the air Wednesday at the state Capitol as she discussed a report on missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

Among the findings in a report released Wednesday by a task force created by the state Legislature last year, more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian. Read more

