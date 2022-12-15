More data needed on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:13 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Dayna Schultz, of the anti-violence organization Pouhana O Na Wahine, spoke Wednesday at the state Capitol and urged people to talk about issues highlighted in the Holoi a nalo Wahine ‘Oiwi report. “Do not be afraid to speak of it — because silence continues the shame,” Schultz said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Makanalani Gomes, of AF3IRM, a feminist and decolonization organization, held a fist in the air Wednesday at the state Capitol as she discussed a report on missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women.