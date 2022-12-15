comscore No. 3 Maryknoll holds off No. 5 Punahou in girls hoops
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 3 Maryknoll holds off No. 5 Punahou in girls hoops

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Taimane Faleafine-Auwae scored 12 points, including 4-for-4 shooting at the free-throw line in the final 24.9 seconds, as No. 2 Maryknoll edged No. 5 Punahou, 43-40, on Wednesday night. Read more

Hill, Rainbows will embark on ambitious 2023 schedule
Television and radio – Dec. 15, 2022

