Igiede earns All-America third team, trip to NCAA semis
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:29 a.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 5
Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede finished fifth in the nation in hitting percentage at a UH-record .433.
