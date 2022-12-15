comscore Igiede earns All-America third team, trip to NCAA semis
Igiede earns All-America third team, trip to NCAA semis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / NOV. 5 Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede finished fifth in the nation in hitting percentage at a UH-record .433.

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede finished fifth in the nation in hitting percentage at a UH-record .433.

Nearly two weeks after Hawaii’s season finale, Amber Igiede earned one more road trip to cap her junior season. Read more

