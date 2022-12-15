Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 15, 2022 Today Updated 9:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH Varsity II girls: University Lab at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, games start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, La Pietra at Saint Andrews, games start at 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Anuenue at Castle, 6 p.m. SOCCER ILH boys: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4:15 p.m. OIA West boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. FRIDAY BASKETBALL College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank. High school boys preseason: ‘Iolani Classic, first round: Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Radford vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore) vs. Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.; Montverde (Fla.) vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani. ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. ILH Varsity II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m. OIA East girls: Kailua at Kaiser; Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Farrington at Castle; Anuenue at Kalani; Kaimuki at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Kapolei at Campbell; Nanakuli at Mililani; Wianae at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. SOCCER ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park field No. 1. OIA West: Kapolei at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow). SWIMMING AND DIVING OIA: Kalani Invitational, 2 p.m. at Kalani. Softball Makua Ali’i P.H. Shipyard 14, Kupuka Kane 13 Golden Eagles 9, Sons Of Hawaii 2 Action 16, Firehouse 6 Ho’O Ikaika 22, Yankees 12 Islanders 18, Na Pueo 17 Hui Ohana 15, Fat Katz 3 Hawaiians 18, Waipio 16 Makules 7, Lokahi 0 Go Deep 16, Na Kahuna 9 Aikane 20, Kool Katz 1 Zen 9, Sportsmen 8 Tennis OIA playoffs Girls Junior Varsity Semifinals Kaiser def. Radford 5-0. SOCCER High School ILH Boys Varsity Iolani 5, Damien 0 Le Jardin 5, Saint Louis 0 BASKETBALL High School ILH Girls Varsity Hanalani 63, University Lab 31 Iolani 57, Mid-Pacific 20 ILH Boys Junior Varsity Punahou (G) 63, Iolani 26 Punahou (B) 53, Mid-Pacific 30 Previous Story Television and radio – Dec. 15, 2022