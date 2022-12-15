Scoreboard – Dec. 15, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II girls: University Lab at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, La Pietra at Saint Andrews, games start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Anuenue at Castle, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High school boys preseason: ‘Iolani Classic, first round: Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Radford vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore) vs. Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.; Montverde (Fla.) vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Kaiser; Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Farrington at Castle; Anuenue at Kalani; Kaimuki at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Campbell; Nanakuli at Mililani; Wianae at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park field No. 1.

OIA West: Kapolei at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

OIA: Kalani Invitational, 2 p.m. at Kalani.

Softball

Makua Ali’i

P.H. Shipyard 14, Kupuka Kane 13

Golden Eagles 9, Sons Of Hawaii 2

Action 16, Firehouse 6

Ho’O Ikaika 22, Yankees 12

Islanders 18, Na Pueo 17

Hui Ohana 15, Fat Katz 3

Hawaiians 18, Waipio 16

Makules 7, Lokahi 0

Go Deep 16, Na Kahuna 9

Aikane 20, Kool Katz 1

Zen 9, Sportsmen 8

Tennis

OIA playoffs

Girls Junior Varsity Semifinals

Kaiser def. Radford 5-0.

SOCCER

High School

ILH Boys Varsity

Iolani 5, Damien 0

Le Jardin 5, Saint Louis 0

BASKETBALL

High School

ILH Girls Varsity

Hanalani 63, University Lab 31

Iolani 57, Mid-Pacific 20

ILH Boys Junior Varsity

Punahou (G) 63, Iolani 26

Punahou (B) 53, Mid-Pacific 30