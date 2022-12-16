Letter: LGBTQ rights express enduring value of love

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the Respect For Marriage Act has been made the law of the land, it is time for many of us to reflect on our values (“Biden signs legislation protecting same-sex marriages,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 13).

While growing up, I too was taught to avoid LGBTQ people. Then, when I hit middle-age, my daughter, who thinks like a Buddha, asked me, “Dad, would you love me any less if I was gay?”

That question woke me up to learn to accept people for who they are. For those who use a verse in the Bible to justify their strong feelings, one should read the entire Bible to receive the entire spiritual message. Don’t forget 1 John 4:20, which states: “Those who say ‘I love God’ and hate their brothers and sisters are liars.”

Bottom line, it is all about love. Have a safe and Merry Christmas.

Adrian Chang

Hawaii Kai

