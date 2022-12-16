Off The News: HTA embroiled in contract dispute

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The conflict over which entity — or entities — should get a multimillion-dollar contract to both promote and manage U.S. tourism in Hawaii has taken a turn, with some legislators who oversee Hawaii's budget now questioning the very value of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, which distributes this marketing money.

Tourism is proportionately the biggest driver of the state’s economic engines, making up roughly 21% of Hawaii’s economy, and so it is valued by the state — but just how much state spending is warranted, and who should be responsible for managing it, has become a burning question.