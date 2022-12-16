comscore Hawaii tourism could soften with mainland pullback
Hawaii News

Hawaii tourism could soften with mainland pullback

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Hawaii should see nearly 9.7 million visitors in 2023 but also some cooling in the state’s biggest economic driver. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Carlyle Handley, Travis L. McGaughty and Kalei Wodehouse

Scroll Up