comscore Honolulu Fire Department warns of danger with lithium-ion batteries
Hawaii News

Honolulu Fire Department warns of danger with lithium-ion batteries

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As many shoppers purchase gift items such as cellphones, laptop computers and electric tools during the holiday season, the Honolulu Fire Department is warning the public about potential dangers tied to lithium-ion batteries found in those items. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Carlyle Handley, Travis L. McGaughty and Kalei Wodehouse

Scroll Up