comscore Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website
Hawaii News

Honolulu man charged with running for-hire attack website

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

A 32-year-old Honolulu man was charged Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Alaska with aiding and abetting computer intrusions after he allegedly ran a for-hire attack program for 13 years. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Carlyle Handley, Travis L. McGaughty and Kalei Wodehouse

Scroll Up