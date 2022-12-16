Kokua Line: Who will help me get COVID tests?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: That’s good they’ll be mailing out free COVID-19 tests again, but they should make them more accessible for people with disabilities. My daughter ordered free tests for me last time, but once they arrived I couldn’t use them by myself because I couldn’t make out the instructions because the print was too small.

Answer: The federal government has expanded options for people with disabilities wanting free COVID-19 tests by mail, including for the blind or severely visually impaired, although the supply of accessible tests is limited and they require a smartphone to use.

We’ve also received questions from people without disabilities who had trouble ordering online during earlier phases of this program, so we’ll explain several ways to order, based on information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the U.S. Postal Service.

Orders resumed Thursday, after a three-month hiatus, and will ship starting Monday.

>> Standard 0ption: Order online via www.covid.gov/tests. Include your email address if you want to be able to track your order. People who are blind or have low vision can order accessible tests from a different website; details are below.

>> Order by phone: 800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489). Help is available in English, Spanish and more than 150 other languages. Phone lines operate Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time and from 3 a.m. to noon Hawaii time Saturday and Sunday.

>> Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@usaginganddisability.org. DIAL helps people with disabilities place their orders. The phone line is answered Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hawaii time.

Getting back to your question, households with people who are blind or have low vision can order free Ellume COVID-19 tests, which are rated as more accessible for the visually impaired. Order online at special.usps.com/testkits/accessible or call 800-232-0233 or 888-677-1199. These special orders will contain 12 tests, rather than the total of four tests being mailed to other U.S. households, and will be filled for as long as supplies last. The Ellume tests, which require the use of a compatible, Bluetooth-enabled smartphone and app, provide audio instructions and test results.

You may place either a standard order or a special order but not both. “Supplies of tests with enhanced accessibility are limited. Only order these tests if you do not have other options for using the standard COVID-19 tests,” the U.S. Postal Service says on the order page.

Rather than using the audio test, many people in your situation might choose to rely on a trusted family member or friend for help with a standard test.

Q: Why did they delay the gold star?

A: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said some states needed more time to comply with the requirements of the U.S. REAL ID Act, postponing the enforcement date once again, this time for two years. Now enforcement is expected to begin May 7, 2025. Hawaii is not among the states that needed extra time; about 90% of Oahu drivers already have the REAL ID credential, which features a star mark, according to the city.

Mahalo to the emergency department at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu. Two weeks ago I experienced a freak bicycle crash. In much pain, I needed to get to an emergency room. I was diagnosed with a separated shoulder by Dr. A. Mattes. She reassured me that it could be repaired. Her bedside manner and empathy gave me confidence that she could get the job done. I am now 60% recovered. Mahalo to all the ER staff for a job well done! — H.S.

