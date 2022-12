Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Clayton McGhan has been named CEO for Kona Community and Kohala hospitals by the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. West Hawaii regional board of directors.

McGhan, who had been in the interim CEO role since May, was appointed permanently to the position Dec. 9.

He served most recently as president and CEO of Alii Health Center while concurrently serving as interim director of the Kona Ambulatory Surgery Center. Prior to that he held the position of operations director at Alii Health Center.