Coldwell Banker Realty has hired three new independent agents for its Honolulu office:

>> Carlyle Handley previously served as a Realtor at Locations LLC. He has 15 years of real estate experience and specializes in condominium creation and development, distressed properties and lease-to-fee conversion.

>> Travis L. McGaughty most recently served as a Realtor at Locations LLC. He has nearly a decade of residential real estate experience.

>> Kalei Wodehouse previously served as a Realtor-associate at Compass.

———

