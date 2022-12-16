comscore Parker Ranch sued over farmland wildfire
Hawaii News

Parker Ranch sued over farmland wildfire

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Fourteen Hawaiian homesteaders filed a lawsuit Thursday against Parker Ranch Inc. and its contractor seeking damages, which include $40 million just to replace topsoil on 500 acres of pastureland damaged by the massive 2021 Waimea fire — said to be the largest wildfire in state history. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Carlyle Handley, Travis L. McGaughty and Kalei Wodehouse

Scroll Up