No. 9 Campbell overpowers Mid-Pacific for Pete Smith Classic title

After all the miles this preseason, the Campbell Sabers are truly starting to play their best basketball.

Miles Hornage scored 14 and Rondell Blenman-Villareal scored 12 to lead a balanced attack as No. 9 Campbell overpowered Mid-Pacific, 64-32, in the championship game of the Pete Smith Classic on Wednesday night.

“For some reason, we come out of halftime and we play a different game. It’s good we play teams like Mid-Pacific. They help us control the ball, control the tempo. They’re going to press us, we just have to know how to handle that,” Sabers coach Wyatt Tau said. “Third quarter in the whole preseason has been good to us. Right now we’re playing a good two-and-a-half quarters.”

Malik Johnson added nine points and Mizah Carreira scored all eight of his points in the first half for Campbell (11-4).

Darius Chizer led the Owls (5-6) with 11 points. Dylan W and Jacob Bow added six points each.

“We’re playing together more as a team, starting to trust each other more,” Blenman-VIllareal said.

“I think we just have dedication. We all come in 5 a.m. and do the work. We lift Monday, Wednesday, Friday,” Hornage said.

It was just nine days earlier when the Sabers made the trek from Ewa Beach to Kahuku and lost a wild battle, 51-49. The Sabers bounced back this week with wins over Sierra (Calif.), 75-52, and the same Kahuku squad, 54-41, to reach the Pete Smith Classic title game.

Patience, poise and big second halves are becoming the Campbell way.

“Our team chemistry, learning to trust each other. We’re having fun,” Blenman-Villareal said.

“I think it’s having fun together. We all hang out with each other at school. It’s a brotherhood,” Hornage added. “Us continuing to build that, we’ll just get better and better.”

Campbell jumped to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and blew the game open in the fourth quarter.

MPI plays Mennonite (Canada) on Thursday before flying to Nevada on Sunday to play in the Tarkanian Classic. Having some key players back healthy is a boost.

“We’ve had three starters out for about a week. Getting three games in a row against high-quality opponents is great,” Owls coach Robert Shklov said. “We can see what our weaknesses are.”

No. 7 Kahuku 58, Punahou I-AA 48

Ben Holaketuai scored 21 points and Kahler Vendiola scored 13 as Kahuku prevailed in the third-place game.

Skyler Yamada, Travis Ross and Colson Falk led the Buffanblu with eight points each.

Sierra (Calif.) 47, Kalaheo 43

Camden Watt scored 13 points and Nate Kempen added 11 as the Chieftains won the fifth-place game. After scoring 31 and 24 points in their other two tournament games, Logan Kilbert had nine points.

Brandon Cain led the Mustangs with 16 points. Hunter Darnell chipped in 11.

Kapolei 65, Nanakuli 55

David Edwards scored 18 points and Tracey Scott added 14 for the Hurricanes in the seventh-place matchup.

Dragon Kekahuna paced the Golden Hawks with 16 points. Blaze Kaululaau added 13 and Chaizelen Gomes chipped in 11.