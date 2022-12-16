comscore No. 9 Campbell overpowers Mid-Pacific for Pete Smith Classic title
No. 9 Campbell overpowers Mid-Pacific for Pete Smith Classic title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell won the Pete Smith Classic title

Miles Hornage scored 14 and Rondell Blenman-Villareal scored 12 to lead a balanced attack as No. 9 Campbell overpowered Mid-Pacific, 64-32, in the championship game of the Pete Smith Classic on Wednesday night. Read more

