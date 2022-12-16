Scoreboard – Dec. 16, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High school boys preseason, ‘Iolani Classic, first round: Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Radford vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore) vs. Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.; Montverde (Fla.) vs. Saint Louis, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Hanalani at Kamehameha II, 5 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kailua at Kaiser; Kahuku at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Farrington at Castle; Anuenue at Kalani; Kaimuki at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Kapolei at Campbell; Nanakuli at Mililani; Wianae at Radford; Leilehua at Pearl City; Waipahu at Waialua. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Damien, 4:15 p.m. at Kapiolani Park field No. 1.

OIA West: Kapolei at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waialua at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Waianae at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Mililani at Pearl City (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

OIA: Kalani Invitational, 2 p.m. at Kalani.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Big Island Holiday Classics, Milligan vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6:45 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Principia (Ill.) vs. Oglethorpe (Ga.), 11 a.m.; Western Washington vs. Texas Permian Basin, 1:15 p.m.; Simon Fraser (B.C., Canada) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Martin’s (Wash.) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:45 p.m.; St. Edward’s (Texas) vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m. Games at Hawaii Convention Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; Menlo (Calif.) vs. Providence Great Falls (Mont.), 3:15 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

College women: Hope International vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m. at McCabe gym.

College women: Big Island Holiday Classics, Fairmont State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2:15 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

High school boys preseason, ‘Iolani Classic, first round: Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) vs Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.) vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m.; Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Baldwin, 5 p.m.; Milton (Ga.) vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity I girls: Punahou at Damien, 12:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 10 a.m.; ‘Iolani II vs. University, 11 a.m. at Damien; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 3 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kailua; Kaimuki at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Moanalua at Kalani; Farrington at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Mililani; Waipahu at Campbell; Waialua at Nanakuli; Aiea at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 3, 8:30 a.m. at Magic Island.

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 8 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex field No. 5; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.; Damien at Punahou I-AA, 9 a.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Roosevelt (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Castle (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kaimuki at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kalaheo at Kalani (girls JV at 2 p.m.; girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kahuku at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kalani at Kalaheo (boys JV at 2 p.m., boys varsity to follow).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

OIA: Kalani Invitational, noon at Kalani.

Soccer

World Cup

THIRD PLACE

Saturday

Al Rayyan (Khalifa)

Croatia vs. Morocco, 5 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday

At Lusail

Argentina vs. France, 4:45 a.m.

ILH Boys

Punahou 1, Pac-Five 1

OIA Girls

Castle 4, Kalani 0

OIA Boys

Kalani 6, Castle 0

BASKETBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls

Hawaii Baptist 41, University 18

Hawaiian Mission 49, Island Pacific 47

St. Andrew’s 45, La Pietra 33

Sacred Hearts 61, Mid-Pacific 42

‘Iolani-AA 38, Punahou-AA 22