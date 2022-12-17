Letters: Christmas decorations and high electricity bills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is so sad to drive around the island and not see Christmas decorations on homes. It was fun to take the kids on drives to see the work and effort people put into their Christmas decorations.

But I think because our leaders wanted to do away with a major source of electricity (“Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 1), and leave us with one supplier of electricity that has been charging us very high rates, driven by desire for profit, we have cut back on electricity use and Christmas decorations.

Bah, humbug.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

