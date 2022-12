Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have noticed over the past week an astounding number of stabbings and knife injuries in the news. Read more

I have noticed over the past week an astounding number of stabbings and knife injuries in the news. I am waiting with bated breath for the call to ban personal ownership of knives or the carrying of knives without a permit. Should we also have knife-free zones?

Of course, I doubt that anyone will call for the stabber to be held responsible for his actions since the fault lies only with the knife itself (sarcasm intended).

Richard Lee-Ching

Hilo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter