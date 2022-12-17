comscore Former owner of Oahu rehab business indicted for fraud
Former owner of Oahu rehab business indicted for fraud

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

A 39-year-old Honolulu man entered a not guilty plea in federal court Friday to allegations that he used unlicensed individuals to provide physical therapy and chiropractic services then faked claims that resulted in collecting more than $3 million in payments over a period of 4-1/2 years. Read more

