Letter: Abortion access in Hawaii still limited

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion, but in 2022 it has yet to ensure that everyone has access. Out of the eight Hawaiian Islands, only two (Oahu and Maui) have abortion centers. Read more

Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion, but in 2022 it has yet to ensure that everyone has access. Out of the eight Hawaiian Islands, only two (Oahu and Maui) have abortion centers.

Every year, thousands of people have to travel to get an abortion. Some, due to limited budgets, can’t get one at all. People need abortions, but due to poverty, they are unable to get one because of the high cost.

About 260,000 of Hawaii’s residents live in areas so rural that they have to travel to get an abortion. Abortions can cost up to $1,000 and plane tickets more than $300. And that doesn’t even include hotels.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, we have been thinking more about what access to abortion means. It is simple: Everyone needs to be able to have a safe abortion, no matter where they live or how much money they have.

Estella Lundquist

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter