Letter: Aloha Stadium plan another boondoggle

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Here we go again. Yet another politician, in this case Gov. Josh Green, doing the bidding of the construction industry that helped finance his successful election (“Governor greenlights public-private partnership for stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11) Read more

