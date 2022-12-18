Letter: Navy treats water like a commodity

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Throughout this Red Hill catastrophe, I have not heard anyone from the Navy, their spokespeople, the Department of Defense or even the secretary of the Navy say how precious and important water is to life. Read more

I am frustrated with this nonchalance. The Navy treats water like it’s a commodity. It’s unimportant. It’s an afterthought.

The Navy doesn’t get it. Without water, life on this planet would not exist. It doesn’t have a sense of urgency to drain these tanks quickly. If the pipelines draining the tanks are compromised, why not lower hoses into the tanks and drain them like a cesspool?

We already have seen a sample size of the Navy’s negligence. Thousands of gallons of fuel leaked into the drinking water of military families, causing illnesses and pain. They’re fighting for treatment and compensation.

Until the Navy treats water as essential it will continue to stonewall, be evasive and nontransparent.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

