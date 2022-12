Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green is now in charge, sort of.

He may think he runs everything, but the new governor will soon discover that calendars run his life. First up is the legislative calendar, agreed to by House and Senate leaders and just issued for 2023.

There’s no option of ignoring the calendar or giving it the slip. For instance, this calendar says that Green has been invited to give his State of the State speech to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Jan. 23, 2023.

The State of the State usually is a big deal. It is even mentioned in the state Constitution: “The governor shall, at the beginning of each session, and may, at other times, give to the legislature information concerning the affairs of the State and recommend to its consideration such measures as the governor shall deem expedient.”

The big deal is what the governor recommends. That includes the state budget and everything the governor wants the Legislature to do, including approving his appointments and writing and passing bills and resolutions the governor supports.

We don’t have specifics on what Green thinks is expedient for passage, but there’s a guide: the campaign promises the 52-year old Big Island Democrat has been making during his two-year campaign.

For instance, Green strongly campaigned for economic breaks for Hawaii citizens.

“I’ll stand up for working people and finally sign into law paid family leave and a true living wage,” Green said.

Both have been batted around the Legislature for several sessions, and recently the minimum wage was increased. But nothing on family leave. It did pass the Senate last year, but vanished when the bill was sent to the House, so that’s on the to-do calendar.

Also, Green promised to diversify the economy, accelerate home production by fast-tracking of new home construction, streamline the regulatory process and increase the amount of public land available.

Also promised by Green, according to 2022 news reports, is a “universal public pre-K program to prepare keiki for success, and expanding mental health care services for children and teens.”

Also much vowed has been Green’s pledge to do something about the growing scourge of homelessness.

“Josh Green plans to reduce homelessness in Hawaii by more than 50% over the course of four years if he becomes governor,” Green said on his campaign web page.

Green’s opponents during the campaign said the pledge was weak because there is no specific measure for homelessness that could definitely reflect if there has been a 50% reduction. Nevertheless, that is what he promised and voters can now watch how well Green fulfills the promise.

Years of promises are now piling up, with the awaited answers or at least proposals coming during next month’s State of the State address.

How Green answers the calls for action, and how he fits in answers to his promises, will all be used to judge the quality of his administration.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.