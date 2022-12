Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 17-18

6:40 p.m. today

Poong-do tells his grandmother to leave Chung-yi’s family alone. Shi-joon’s mother and Duk-hee get into a physical altercation. They both blame their children for each other’s fate.

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. today

Poong-do visits the care home upon hearing news of his estranged mother’s death. He receives his mother’s taped recording. He feels betrayed when he hears Ryan has been reporting to his grandmother about him. Chan-ki seeks out Chung-yi when Poong-do goes missing. Chung-yi rescues Poong-do from an accident. Poong-do confesses that he is colorblind.

“The Happy Loner”

Drama special, Part 1 of 2

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ji-young is an icy loner who wants to live independently. Byuk-soo is a social butterfly who can’t live without human interactions. Their lives collide as they find themselves living next door to each other.

Part 2 of 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Ji-young and Byuk-soo are just too different to come to terms. Ji-young wants to break up with Byuk-soo, and they end up hurting each other with their harsh words.

“Secret House”

Episodes 49-50

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

A letter arrives that shocks Sook-jin to the core. Joo-hong refuses to accept Tae-hyung saying she can’t stand him thinking about Min-young. Ji-hwan asks for $3 million, anonymously, and Sook-jin scrambles to get the money. Chairman Nam finds out about his missing money.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Joo-hong’s father gets down on his knees to ask for forgiveness. Tae-hyung thought he got away scot-free, but his crime will be revealed if Joo-hong’s father confesses to witnessing the crime. Chairman Nam finds out that Sol is Tae-hyung’s daughter. Ji-hwan refuses to move out of Chairman Nam’s house.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 17

7:50 p.m. Friday

Yeongok learns about Junyeong’s and No Eul’s feelings for each other. Seongho finds out about his daughter’s broken engagement and tries to cut his ties with Assemblyman Choi. Assemblyman Choi threatens Junyeong, while Eunsoo threatens Jungeun — driving all four of them to the edge.

Episode 18

7:50 p.m. Saturday

No Eul learns the truth about the hit-and-run accident and becomes furious. Meanwhile, Junyeong is arrested by the police on charges of illegal drug use; Hyunjoon visits Junyeong and tells him to leave the country.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles.