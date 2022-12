Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Christmas in Hawai‘i: Deluxe Edition”

Kimié Miner

Haku Records

Singer-songwriter Kimié Miner is celebrating Christmas this year with an expanded version of her 2022 Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning EP, “Christmas in Hawai‘i,” supported by an ambitious schedule of in-person performances. Imua Garza and DeAndre Brackensick will join her Wednesday at the International Market Place in Waikiki, and she’ll share the stage Friday with the Makaha Sons in the Kauai War Memorial Auditorium.

When Miner and the Sons leave the stage on Friday, the album will be a memento of the season. The songs will resonate for years to come.

The title song will be familiar from last Christmas when the original EP was released. Ditto for Miner’s spirited duet with Paula Fuga on “Christmas Lu‘au” and “Jingle Bells,” which gets a boost from Jake Shimabukuro with a lively ukulele embellishment.

Look past the other songs from the original EP — including those with guest vocals by Brackensick and Josh Tatofi — and it’s the addition of four songs recorded “live” at a secluded estate high in the Waianae mountains that transforms the album into a “Deluxe Edition.” Those songs capture Miner’s presence as an entertainer rather than a studio recording artist.

For instance, Miner and Fuga have a great time going back-and-forth on lead vocals as they sing “Mele Kalikimaka.” Guitarist Laupepa Letuli accompanies them, then does stellar work as a soloist. (As James Brown would say, “Let’s give the guitarist some!”)

Miner welcomes guitarist Evan Khay, vocalists Lina Robins and Izik, and vocalist/percussionist Jenn “JRoQ” Wright on three tracks that epitomize the spirit of the Christmas season, as well as warmth and friendship in Hawaii. “Deck the Halls” has the feel of a back-porch jam as the four singers improvise new arrangements for the familiar carol, throw in some ad-libs, give Khay some room to riff, and go where the spirit moves them, before returning to the familiar melody.

“O Holy Night” is performed as a tribute to the late Willie K, whose recording of the song has become an island standard. The five friends’ arrangement is a beautiful tribute and it is beautifully sung.

The 12-track album closes with a new, live arrangement of “Season of Joy,” a song Miner wrote and first recorded in-studio with Brackensick last year. Both versions encourage everyone to remember the things they are grateful for at Christmas.

And if the album isn’t enough, modern multimedia marketing wiz that she is, Miner also has music videos of the songs up on her YouTube channel.

Miner is wishing Hawaii “Merry Christmas” in several formats.

Visit kimieminer.com.