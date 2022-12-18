comscore Honolulu police recruits on pace to exceed retirements
Honolulu police recruits on pace to exceed retirements

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
    A cadet undergoes firearms training at the Honolulu Police Department’s Ke Kula Makai training academy in Waipahu.

The number of recruits working their way through the Honolulu Police Department’s training regimen is on pace to exceed the number of officers retiring this year as the department works to fill 375 vacancies. Read more

