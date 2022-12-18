Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sandbags and tarps blanket the shoreline, protecting the homes of John Dean and Martin Rabbett in Waimanalo.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The beach fronting the Obama and Nesbitt estate in Waimanalo.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The historic Pahonu fishpond has undergone restoration work by community group Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo. As a result, sand has been collecting in the pond, creating a little beach in front of the Obama and Nesbitt property.
SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Erosion has exposed large drainage pipes installed many years ago at Waimanalo’s Kaiona Beach Park, a popular spot for local families. The shoreline, which is near the Obama and Nesbitt estate, has suffered worsening erosion in the past few years.