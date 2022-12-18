comscore Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles
Hawaii News

Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM Sandbags and tarps blanket the shoreline, protecting the homes of John Dean and Martin Rabbett in Waimanalo.

    SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sandbags and tarps blanket the shoreline, protecting the homes of John Dean and Martin Rabbett in Waimanalo.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The beach fronting the Obama and Nesbitt estate in Waimanalo.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The beach fronting the Obama and Nesbitt estate in Waimanalo.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The historic Pahonu fishpond has undergone restoration work by community group Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo. As a result, sand has been collecting in the pond, creating a little beach in front of the Obama and Nesbitt property.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The historic Pahonu fishpond has undergone restoration work by community group Ke Kula Nui O Waimanalo. As a result, sand has been collecting in the pond, creating a little beach in front of the Obama and Nesbitt property.

  • SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM Erosion has exposed large drainage pipes installed many years ago at Waimanalo’s Kaiona Beach Park, a popular spot for local families. The shoreline, which is near the Obama and Nesbitt estate, has suffered worsening erosion in the past few years.

    SOPHIE COCKE / SCOCKE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Erosion has exposed large drainage pipes installed many years ago at Waimanalo’s Kaiona Beach Park, a popular spot for local families. The shoreline, which is near the Obama and Nesbitt estate, has suffered worsening erosion in the past few years.

The neighbors proposed a side deal: If the owners were willing to assist with an ambitious project to restore the beach in front of their homes, they would support the seawall exemption. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, 2022

Scroll Up