Kingston Tosi scored 20 points as Millenium (Ariz.) rallied from a 15-point deficit against Kamehameha to win 64-56 and advance in the ‘Iolani Classic.

Freshman Cameron Holmes added 15 points and Brayden Barrett chipped in 13 points, including three treys, for the Tigers.

Tosi, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, hurt his left shoulder six seconds into the game. Holmes, a 6-6 freshman, committed four fouls before halftime. The Tigers withstood a hot-shooting Warriors team.

“Kingston is one of our best players, but we knew he would come back and be a warrior,” Holmes said.

Christian Togiai led Kamehameha with 17 points and Kainoa Wade, a 6-8 sophomore, added 12 points. Togiai is the younger brother of former Kamehameha All-State Player of the Year Christmas Togiai.

“I’m just so proud of our players. Before the game we talked about breaking the press, about playing with confidence, and they shot the ball so well in that first half,” Warriors coach Larry Park said. “They weren’t afraid of the moment.”

The Warriors stayed close in the first quarter, then tied it at 13 on a Togiai 3. Togiai then fed Kainoa Wade on a pick-and-roll lob for the lead, and Wade splashed a straightaway 3 for an 18-13 Kamehameha edge going into the second quarter.

After two free throws by Togiai and a fast break 3 by Zion Donnell, the lead was 10.

Keanu Chambrella hit a 3 and scored on a transition layup, and Kamehameha led 28-13 midway through the second quarter.

Tosi returned and scored on a three-point play in the lane, cutting the lead to 32-22. His straightaway 3 cut the lead to seven, and after Holmes fed Donovan Franks on a smooth pick-and-roll layup, it was 32-27 shortly before the half.

Holmes sat down with his fourth foul and 5:27 left in the third quarter. He led the Tigers’ fourth-quarter run with six points in a row, including a steal and breakaway dunk for a 51-47 lead.

Brayden Barrett’s wing 3 opened their lead to 56-49 with less than five minutes to go.

The Tigers dominated the offensive glass in the final minutes. Tosi’s gritty offensive carom and feed to JT Amundsen for a corner 3 pushed the lead back up to 61-53 with two minutes left.

Millennium, a 5A program, is currently 3-0 in the Desert West League. Their best player last season, Arizona Gatorade POY DaRon Holmes, transferred to Montverde in the offseason. The 6-9 forward racked up 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists per game as a junior.

Milton (Ga.) 68, Punahou 61

Seth Fitzgerald scored 17 points to lead four Eagles in double figures. Like Kamehameha earlier, Punahou gave a mainland powerhouse a major scare. The Buffanblu rallied from an 11-point deficit to tie it at 52 in the fourth quarter.

“We’re young. We’ve got a sophomore backcourt. We’re just trying to grow. There are some good things and we did some things we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Milton coach Allen Whitehart said. “They tied it up at 52 and our guys held their composure. I didn’t want to bail them out with a timeout. We responded with a run. Just trying to grow and get them ready for later.”

Avery White scored 16 points, and Josh Dixon and Devin Rush added 12 apiece for Milton (10-0).

Tucker Lam hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Punahou (8-2). Dillon Kellner and Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas had 10 each, and Kekai Burnett chipped in nine.

“Hats go off to (Punahou). They are really tough. Those kids played tough, tough. We knew that coming in,” Whitehart said.

Lam’s NBA-range, straightaway 3 brought Punahou with 29-26, but Dixon made an incredible shot just over the halfcourt line while being fouled. His ensuing free throw gave the Eagles a 33-26 lead with four-tenths of a second left in the first half.

The Eagles stretched the lead to 42-31 on White’s 3 and a fast break bucket by Dixon.

Punahou inched back, getting a 3 from Lam and another from James Taras. Kellner’s driving layup tied it at 52 with 4:38 to go.

The Eagles responded with a pull-up jumper from the elbow by Dixon, and he came up with a steal that led to a putback by Rush. Milton led 56-52 with 3:31 remaining.

Lam banked in a 17-footer, but Rush followed with a corner 3.

Punahou was within four points when Fitzgerald hit a reverse layup and the ensuing foul shot for a 62-55 Milton lead with 2:14 left.

Dixon made a foul shot, and after a Punahou turnover, Burnett was called for an intentional foul with 1:18 remaining. White made one out of two at the foul line, but Rush followed with two misses at the line.

Lam splashed a corner 3, cutting the lead to six points. After Rush made one foul shot, Milton led 65-58.

Fitzgerald hit two foul shots with 35 seconds left, extending the lead to 67-58.

Kellner hit a corner 3 with 12 seconds left, but Punahou was out of time outs. White closed out the scoring with one last foul shot.

Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) 68, Maryknoll 42

Robert Wright III scored 23 points to spark the Saints (3-0) over the Spartans (10-1) in opening-round play. Center Sultan Adewale added 12 points and patrolled the paint. With Larenzon Jerkins unavailable for the tournament, coach Carl Arrigale relied on a four-guard lineup.

“We’re glad to get our first game under our belt. Our kids were anxious to play,” Arrigale said. “We knew they would be well coached and they would play hard, and they played even harder than I thought. We tried our best to get the game in the 70s and 80s.”

Rome Lilio scored 12 points and Zion Milare had 11 for Maryknoll, the No. 1-ranked team in Hawaii.

Lake Oswego (Ore.) 89, Baldwin 38

Winters Grady poured in 41 points as the Lakers raced past the Bears. The 6-foot-7 sophomore was unstoppable off the dribble and on the boards and even hit a 27-foot trey.

He missed a heat-check 3 from the halfcourt circle on the next possession, but threw down a breakaway dunk moments later, getting whistled for hanging on the rim.

Max Archambo added 23 points for Lake Oswego, the alma mater of NBA player Kevin Love.

“We had two great days of preparation. The guys came out and played connected. I couldn’t be prouder of them,” Lakers coach Marshall Cho said. “Winters Grady makes our offense look pretty good. It’s something I’ve been talking to him about for a while. He was assertive, but he was able to find that balance between getting himself involved and elevating the play of everyone else.”

—

Monday’s games

Consolation

Leilehua vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m.

Moanalua vs. Punahou, 10:30 a.m.

Radford vs. Kamehameha, noon

Baldwin vs. Saint Louis, 1:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Neumann-Goretti (Penn.), 3:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon (N.Y.) vs. Mount St. Joseph (Md.), 5 p.m.

‘Iolani vs. Montverde (Fla.), 6:30 p.m.

Millennium (Ariz.) vs. Milton (Ga.) winner, 8 p.m.