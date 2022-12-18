comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Dec. 18, 2022
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Dec. 18, 2022

  • While visiting Austria in August, Bernadeen Kaleikau Valdez spotted Wiki Wiki Poke in Vienna. Photo by Sherryl Oliva Groves.

  • While visiting family, twin brothers Drew and Craig Emerson discovered some aloha when they grabbed lunch at the recently opened L & L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant in Savannah, Ga., in November. Photo by Shawn Emerson.

  • Honolulu residents Mike Sitch and Louise Ing spotted the Pakalolo Supply Co. cannabis store in Anchorage, Alaska, in August. Photo by Atwood Chen.

  • Bruce Wade and his daughter Melia Wade of Honolulu stopped for a photo in front of Poké Papa in Washington, D.C., in July. Photo by Liane Sunn.

