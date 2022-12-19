Editorial | Letters Letter: Compensate residents who live near landfill Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I have been a Honolulu resident all my life, blessed with a clean quiet home in upper Woodlawn. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I have been a Honolulu resident all my life, blessed with a clean quiet home in upper Woodlawn. I really grieve for those less fortunate than I, and so I choose to reflect on state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro and state Rep. Darius Kila’s defense of West Oahu (“West Side shouldn’t keep hosting landfill,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7). I figure few of my neighbors, like me, would care to have a landfill in their backyard. But what can anyone do with all the opala? I believe the only solution to resolve this problem is to pay a sizable fee to landfill community residents. Stuart N. Taba Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Aloha Stadium plan another boondoggle