Letter: Compensate residents who live near landfill

I have been a Honolulu resident all my life, blessed with a clean quiet home in upper Woodlawn. I really grieve for those less fortunate than I, and so I choose to reflect on state Sen. Maile Shimabukuro and state Rep. Darius Kila’s defense of West Oahu (“West Side shouldn’t keep hosting landfill,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 7).

I figure few of my neighbors, like me, would care to have a landfill in their backyard. But what can anyone do with all the opala?

I believe the only solution to resolve this problem is to pay a sizable fee to landfill community residents.

Stuart N. Taba

Hawaii Kai

