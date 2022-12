Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here we go again. Today I got my 2023 property tax assessment (“Housing boom to boost Honolulu property taxes,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 14). Oh, only a 32.6% increase over last year!

How are we seniors, retired people, supposed to pay for these huge annual increases? Even our increase in Social Security won’t help much. What about inflation and the cost of everything else going up?

My property is definitely not worth the city’s evaluation of it. How do city assessors know what my house is like? They have never been inside or outside as far as I know.

Just because a few houses in our area sell for a large amount, the city thinks all the houses in the area have increased in value by 32.6%.

I don’t think so. Typical greedy government. Hopefully the people of Hawaii will wake up to theses awful tactics. I’ll have to start saving like mad today and cut out other essentials.

Toby Allen

Hawaii Kai

