Letter: Public shows resolve to protect Oahu’s water

The recent “Walk for Wai” walk, in response to the continued pollution releases at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, demonstrates the best of the public’s resolve and duty of care. Pollution feels so deeply violative though it is often invisible. Groundwater is invisible, too, yet it is perhaps our greatest natural resource.

Working at the state Capitol eight years ago, I saw the 2014 Red Hill leak with then-state Sen. Josh Green. We cared. Years later I found myself as the Manoa Neighborhood Board chairman, and our board meeting attendance tripled by bothering to talk about Red Hill. By then, parents spent sleepless nights worrying for their poisoned children.

Our federal and state officials must honor their duty to the public and work toward sustained, thorough mitigation. Current federal funding. thanks to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, is a commendable step along the way, but so many steps remain.

Dylan Armstrong

Punahou

