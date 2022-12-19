comscore Letter: Public shows resolve to protect Oahu’s water
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Public shows resolve to protect Oahu’s water

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The recent “Walk for Wai” walk, in response to the continued pollution releases at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, demonstrates the best of the public’s resolve and duty of care. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Aloha Stadium plan another boondoggle

Scroll Up