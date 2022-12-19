Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Be careful with lithium-ion batteries Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is warning of potential dangers from lithium-ion batteries, which are found in cellphones and laptops, cordless drills and leaf-blowers, scooters and e-bikes: If defective, damaged or overcharged, they can generate enough intense heat to start a fire. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is warning of potential dangers from lithium-ion batteries, which are found in cellphones and laptops, cordless drills and leaf-blowers, scooters and e-bikes: If defective, damaged or overcharged, they can generate enough intense heat to start a fire. Overheated lithium-ion batteries caused 10 structure fires in Honolulu in 2020, 23 in 2021, and 25 this year. To prevent fire hazard, HFD recommends charging tools and e-bikes with lithium-ion batteries outside of the home or in well-ventilated areas, and keeping devices away from flammables. Don’t charge e-bikes overnight, and don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Previous Story On Politics: Gov. Josh Green now must turn his promises into action