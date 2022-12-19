comscore Off The News: Be careful with lithium-ion batteries
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Be careful with lithium-ion batteries

  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is warning of potential dangers from lithium-ion batteries, which are found in cellphones and laptops, cordless drills and leaf-blowers, scooters and e-bikes: If defective, damaged or overcharged, they can generate enough intense heat to start a fire. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Gov. Josh Green now must turn his promises into action

Scroll Up