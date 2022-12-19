comscore 11 seriously injured aboard Hawaiian Airlines flight
11 seriously injured aboard Hawaiian Airlines flight

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Jon Snook, Hawaiian Airlines’ chief operating officer, said Sunday that the severe turbulence that struck a Phoenix-to-Honolulu flight was “relatively uncommon” and the airline would work with the National Transportation Safety Board as it looks into the incident.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, a Hawaiian Airlines A330 aircraft took off Sunday from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

  • COURTESY JAZMIN BITANGA VIA AP This photo from passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, Sunday after severe turbulence rocked the flight.

  • COURTESY JAZMIN BITANGA VIA AP This photo from passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu Sunday after severe turbulence rocked the flight.

  • COURTESY JAZMIN BITANGA VIA AP This photo combination of images from passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu after severe turbulence rocked the flight Sunday.

Thirty-six people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight required medical treatment and 11 were seriously injured Sunday as part of a “mass casualty emergency” caused by weather-related turbulence. Read more

