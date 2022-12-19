11 seriously injured aboard Hawaiian Airlines flight

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Jon Snook, Hawaiian Airlines’ chief operating officer, said Sunday that the severe turbulence that struck a Phoenix-to-Honolulu flight was “relatively uncommon” and the airline would work with the National Transportation Safety Board as it looks into the incident.
Above, a Hawaiian Airlines A330 aircraft took off Sunday from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
This photo from passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian Airlines plane on its flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, Sunday after severe turbulence rocked the flight.
