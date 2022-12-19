comscore Ala Wai flood plans approach final form
Hawaii News

Ala Wai flood plans approach final form

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It looks like a second ocean outlet for the Ala Wai Canal is off the table in the ongoing planning process aimed at preventing a flooding disaster in Waikiki and neighboring communities. Read more

Previous Story
Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles

Scroll Up