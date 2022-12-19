comscore Hawaii coffee makes inroads in Taiwan
Hawaii coffee makes inroads in Taiwan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser visited the Taiwan International Coffee Show, which was part of the Taiwan Food, Coffee, Tea & Wine Expo 2022, held Nov. 17-20 at the Taipei Nanang Exhibition Hall. There were eight coffees on exhibit from six growing regions: Kona, Kau, Puna/Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai.

  • ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, eight Hawaii coffees were on exhibit from six growing regions — Kona, Kau, Puna/Hilo, Oahu, Maui and Kauai — at the show, which was part of the Taiwan Food, Coffee, Tea & Wine Expo 2022 held Nov. 17-20 at the Taipei Nanang Exhibition Hall.

  • ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii coffee was featured for the first time among the rows of exotic and highend coffee sold by Pro Aroma Enterprise Coffee Co. Ltd.

  • ALLISON SCHAEFERS / ASCHAEFERS@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, celebrity Taiwan barista Ya-Shu Song, left, and presenter Stephanie Yang helped draw coffee enthusiasts to Hawaii’s booth at the Taiwan International Coffee Show.

Vujicic Heish and Mae Wei were willing to wait in line to sample Hawaii coffee at the Taiwan International Coffee Show, one of the world’s larger coffee events. Read more

