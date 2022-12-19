comscore Hawaii Medicaid enrollment up 40% since start of pandemic
Hawaii News

Hawaii Medicaid enrollment up 40% since start of pandemic

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.

The number of Hawaii residents on Medicaid has jumped 40% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of the state’s children and about one-third of the total population are now covered by the government health insurance program for people with low income. Read more

Work to restore Waimanalo beach near estate tied to Obama faces hurdles
Hawaii coffee makes inroads in Taiwan

