NFL Islanders

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker and was in on four tackles (three on special teams).

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers defensive end: Started in the win over the Titans and compiled five tackles, one of them for a loss.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the win over the Titans and compiled eight tackles (half of them solo) in the win over the Titans.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Cardinals linebacker: Played on punt coverage in the loss to the Broncos, downing a punt on the 18-yard line in the second quarter.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Raiders offensive line: Was signed by the Raiders from the Broncos practice squad but was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started in Saturday’s historic loss to the Vikings, tallying three tackles (two solo), a sack and another tackle for loss and a pass defended. He also hit quarterback Kirk Cousins three times. One of those hits was a roughing the passer penalty in overtime. “I’m still in disbelief,” Buckner told the Indy Star of Indy’s loss after leading 33-0. “It’s embarrassing.”

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made his lone field goal (from 29 yards) and all three of his extra point attempts in the loss to the Chiefs.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets offensive line: Started at right guard for the 10th time this season in the loss to the Lions.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Mariota is expected to have knee surgery this week after being benched for Desmond Ridder. Mariota, who didn’t appear on the injury report at all this year, is home with his newborn and not at team facilities, according to cbssports.com. Mariota is not expected to be with Atlanta next year despite Ridder’s struggles against the Saints on Sunday. Cutting Mariota from the final year of his contract will only cost the Falcons $2.5M in dead cap money.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 234 yards with two touchdowns in the loss to the Bills on Saturday. Much was made about Tagovailoa’s aversion to games in cold weather, but he did well. “After this performance, we’re able to put that to rest that we can’t play cold weather games or compete against cold weather teams,” Tagovailoa told the Miami Herald. “Thank God I wasn’t hit by a snowball.” He did give Bills fans a shoutout on Twitter following the game, thanking them for donating to his foundation when he suffered a concussion earlier this year. >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Was one of the last defensive linemen off the bench in the win over the Panthers, but still managed to help teammate Arthur Maulet stuff D’Onta Foreman after 1 yard on a third-quarter run. Despite his limited snaps, Alualu has been in on at least one tackle in three straight games, the first time he has done that in more than a year.

WAIANAE

>> Kanai Mauga, Raiders linebacker: He was signed by Las Vegas on Wednesday and placed on the practice squad. Mauga was on Denver’s practice squad this year until being released in August. Mauga has never played in an NFL game.

