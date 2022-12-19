Scoreboard – Dec. 19, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Oglethorpe (Ga.) vs. Gallaudet (Wash, D.C.), 11 a.m.; Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:15 p.m.; Saint Martin’s (Wash.) vs. Texas Permian Basin, 3:30 p.m.; St. Edward’s (Texas) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.), 5:45 p.m.; Simon Fraser (B.C., Canada) vs. Chaminade, 8 p.m. Games at Hawaii Convention Center.

College women: Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic, Hope International vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1:45 p.m.; College of the Ozarks (Mo.) vs. Menlo (Calif.), 4 p.m.; Western Washington vs. Chaminade, 6:15 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

High school boys preseason:, ‘Iolani Classic. Quarterfinals: Lake Oswego (Ore.) vs. Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia), 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore) vs. Mount Vernon (N.Y.), 5 p.m.; Montverde (Fla.) vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Milton (Ga.) vs. Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.), 8 p.m. Consolation Pool: Leilehua vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m.; Moanalua vs. Punahou, 10:30 a.m.; Radford vs. Kamehameha, noon; Baldwin vs. Saint Louis , 1:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity I girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waipahu (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waialua (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.).

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

High school boys preseason: ‘Iolani Classic. Semifinal games at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fifth place semifinal games at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Consolation Pool: Montverde (Fla.)/Saint Louis loser vs. Mount Vernon (N.Y.)/Moanalua loser, 9 a.m.; Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia)/Maryknoll loser vs. Radford/‘Iolani loser, 10:30 a.m.; Millenium (Goodyear, Ariz.)/Kamehameha loser vs. Mt. Saint Joseph (Baltimore)/Leilehua loser, noon; Milton (Ga.)/Punahou vs. Lake Oswego (Ore.)/Baldwin, 1:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH Varsity II girls: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kalaheo; McKinley at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 6 p.m.: Anuenue at Kahuku.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Waipahu; Campbell at Waialua; Waianae at Nanakuli; Pearl City at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Le Jardin; Punahou vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Saint Louis at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Kapolei (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Waianae at Radford (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Pearl City at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Leilehua at Waipahu (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Waialua (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow).