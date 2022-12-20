comscore Letter: Build stadium without housing, entertainment
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Build stadium without housing, entertainment

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I live near Aloha Stadium. I think it is foolish to build affordable housing and an entertainment complex next to the stadium. Where will people park? I can just imagine the congestion. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Artificial intelligence will be used by students

Scroll Up