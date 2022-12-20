Letter: Build stadium without housing, entertainment

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I live near Aloha Stadium. I think it is foolish to build affordable housing and an entertainment complex next to the stadium. Where will people park? I can just imagine the congestion. Read more

I live near Aloha Stadium. I think it is foolish to build affordable housing and an entertainment complex next to the stadium. Where will people park? I can just imagine the congestion.

Further, nobody in their right mind would want to live in that complex. The quality of life in those homes would be severely impacted by the noise and traffic. I think that the state should just build a stand-alone stadium with lots of parking for spectators. No housing and no entertainment complex there at all.

Glenda Hinchey

Foster Village

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter