Letter: Crypto currency lacks fundamental value

To be successful, a currency must have value. There are two ways currencies achieve value: Through intrinsic value, such as precious metals, or by the backing of a stable government. Strong currencies have both attributes.

Without either of them, the currency is doomed to failure. Since crypto has neither attribute, the chances of its survival are very slim. Exchanging stable U.S. dollars for crypto is not much different than exchanging your money for chips in Las Vegas.

James Crittendon

Waialua

