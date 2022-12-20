Editorial | Letters Letter: Crypto currency lacks fundamental value Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! To be successful, a currency must have value. There are two ways currencies achieve value: Through intrinsic value, such as precious metals, or by the backing of a stable government. Strong currencies have both attributes. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. To be successful, a currency must have value. There are two ways currencies achieve value: Through intrinsic value, such as precious metals, or by the backing of a stable government. Strong currencies have both attributes. Without either of them, the currency is doomed to failure. Since crypto has neither attribute, the chances of its survival are very slim. Exchanging stable U.S. dollars for crypto is not much different than exchanging your money for chips in Las Vegas. James Crittendon Waialua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Artificial intelligence will be used by students