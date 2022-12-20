Letter: Don’t assume carrier will pull gun to save you

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several recent letters to the editor have expressed support for City Council Bill 57, which would prohibit licensed carry of concealed firearms in certain public areas.

Whether or not the bill passes is irrelevant to the criminals who stalk the streets of Honolulu 24/7 — they will continue to rob, beat and/or stab their victims on the streets with complete disregard for the wording of Bill 57. Even one’s home is no sanctuary from these predators.

If I choose to go through the not inconsiderable expense, training and liability to carry a concealed firearm, it is for my protection and by extension, those who are accompanying me. Please do not assume that a licensed firearms carrier will come to your rescue if you come under attack, particularly in a so-called “safe place.” The liability is far too great for the carrier.

Criminals are not bound by society’s laws and customs but they are practical — they will go where the money is, and if they know that there will be no unexpected resistance, they will be the ones who are safe, at least until the police arrive.

Jon Chung

Manoa

