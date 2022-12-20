Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump’s comments on Constitution a betrayal Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Your paper apparently did not think it newsworthy that a former president (and announced 2024 candidate) called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and restore him to office (“’Terminate’ the Constitution? Trump is spinning out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Marc Thiessen, Dec. 9). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Your paper apparently did not think it newsworthy that a former president (and announced 2024 candidate) called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and restore him to office (“’Terminate’ the Constitution? Trump is spinning out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Marc Thiessen, Dec. 9). On his social media platform on Dec. 3, Trump posted: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.” Given that every American President since George Washington has pledged to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” this is nothing less than a betrayal of his oath of office. This is why Donald Trump must not be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024. Mark Saxon Kahului EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Artificial intelligence will be used by students