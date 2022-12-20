comscore Letter: Trump’s comments on Constitution a betrayal
Letter: Trump’s comments on Constitution a betrayal

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Your paper apparently did not think it newsworthy that a former president (and announced 2024 candidate) called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and restore him to office (“’Terminate’ the Constitution? Trump is spinning out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Marc Thiessen, Dec. 9). Read more

