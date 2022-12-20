Letter: Trump’s comments on Constitution a betrayal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Your paper apparently did not think it newsworthy that a former president (and announced 2024 candidate) called for the “termination” of the U.S. Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and restore him to office (“’Terminate’ the Constitution? Trump is spinning out of control,” Star-Advertiser, Marc Thiessen, Dec. 9). Read more

On his social media platform on Dec. 3, Trump posted: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Given that every American President since George Washington has pledged to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution,” this is nothing less than a betrayal of his oath of office. This is why Donald Trump must not be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

Mark Saxon

Kahului

