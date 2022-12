Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How many people have had their heart leap, stomach sink, or any such physical reaction to fear when the airplane dips the tiniest bit in an air pocket? Everyone?

Now imagine being on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 during Sunday’s stormy weather, when the turbulence caused a much more radical dip, injuring dozens.

That’s enough to scare passengers, who now likely won’t squirm out of a seat belt. The rest of us should pay attention to rough-weather warnings, and show the flight crew due deference.