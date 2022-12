Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For more than 20 years, George Yanai has been making his signature garlic chicken katsu. The Kahala realtor says this recipe is simple and people seem to really enjoy it. Katsu refers to meat that has been breaded, then fried. While Yanai usually uses chicken thighs, he has made the same recipe with white fish fillets. Since he frequently goes to Molokai, he makes katsu with venison. His technique is to marinate the meat overnight or freeze it in the marinade so he can easily make the katsu for parties.

His marinade includes garlic, soy sauce, salt and pepper. He likes garlic so he adds a full tablespoon to the marinade. Before frying, he dips the marinated meat in flour, then the beaten egg, then panko. He also found a method that seems to cause less oil splatter. He puts the battered meat in a cold pan with oil, then turns on the heat.

The dipping sauce of half Worcestershire sauce and half ketchup served on the side mimics the Japanese bulldog sauce.

You won’t be able to stop eating this katsu.

Garlic Chicken Katsu

Ingredients:

• 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, substitute fish or venison

• 1 tablespoon minced garlic

• 1 tablespoon light soy sauce, substitute regular soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup flour

• 1 large egg, beaten

• 1 cup panko

• Oil to fry chicken

• 3 tablespoons ketchup

• 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

The day before: Prepare chicken by removing any fat and cartilage. Break into pieces naturally by separating the chicken into about 1-inch pieces. Mix marinade of garlic, soy sauce, salt and pepper. Put chicken in the marinade and refrigerate overnight or freeze for another time.

Fill a skillet with oil about 1/2-inch high. Prepare the breading by making three bowls with flour, egg and panko. Dip chicken piece in flour, then egg, then panko and put into unheated skillet. When skillet is filled with chicken, turn heat on to medium-high heat. Turn over in about 2 1/2 minutes and continue cooking until browned. Remove cooked chicken and drain on plate covered with paper towels. Continue with next batch until completed. Serve hot or at room temperature with ketchup and Worcestershire sauce mixed together.

Serves 4-6 as a main course, or more as an appetizer.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.