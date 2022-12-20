comscore On a roll
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

On a roll

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Dec. 20, 2022

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    That’s a wrap Imitation crab puffs ($12), banana cinnamon lumpia ($12) and vegetable pork lumpia ($12)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Katsu with yakisoba noodles ($16)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Business co-owner Adele Baniqued

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Dynamite katsu ($14)

Making lumpia runs in the family, according to James Baniqued, one of the owners of Wrap N Roll food truck. Read more

Previous Story
A salty-sweet snack perfect for gifting
Next Story
Fruitcake is delicious, this recipe proves it

Scroll Up