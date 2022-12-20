Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Making lumpia runs in the family, according to James Baniqued, one of the owners of Wrap N Roll food truck.

“The food truck started back in 2012,” he adds. “My dad used to work at a restaurant making lumpia with my other cousin. He wanted to move on and start his own food truck.

“My parents were asking us for ideas (for a food truck name),” he adds. “‘Wrap N Roll’ just came to mind when my mom was making lumpia at home.”

The food truck features a variety of lumpia, along with local-style plate lunches. Choose from vegetable pork lumpia (three pieces $7, six pieces $12), banana cinnamon lumpia (three pieces $7, six pieces $12) or pork Shanghai lumpia (six pieces $6, 12 pieces $10).

“Our lumpia is all homemade, using family recipes,” Baniqued says. “Our most popular lumpia is actually the veggie one — it comes with cabbage, carrots and meat. Our banana lumpia is made using a special spring roll wrapper, and we fill it with apple bananas and cinnamon, then deep-fry it. All lumpia sauces are made in-house.”

If you’re looking for another fried treat, try the imitation crab puffs (three pieces $7, six pieces $12).

“That’s also a bestseller,” Baniqued confirms. “It features imitation crab with my mom’s cream cheese recipe, along with other veggies like green onions.”

Other popular menu items include dynamite chicken katsu ($14), chicken katsu over yakisoba fried noodles ($16) and mochiko chicken ($14). “The dynamite katsu features a spicy wasabi aioli with our secret sauce,” Baniqued says. “You can order the regular katsu or dynamite katsu with noodles.”

Wrap N Roll is usually located in Kapolei on Lauwiliwili Street, but the food truck sometimes pops up at events across Oahu.

“You’ll see the big green truck on the road, past the fire station, down to Goodwill,” Baniqued explains. “We’re open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Our food truck menu has more items than our event menu. We have three different chicken wraps, but if any of our customers don’t like meat, we can make a custom veggie wrap for them.”

Wrap N Roll

Lauwiliwili Street, Kapolei

Phone: 808-354-1187

How to order: Via phone, in person

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Cash App accepted